Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 9.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $4.75 to $6.25. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Danaos traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 202,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 133,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Danaos worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. Danaos had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

