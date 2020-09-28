Datamine Price Down 12.3% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Datamine has a total market cap of $775,365.91 and $251,870.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00077940 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001322 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042144 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00100932 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008747 BTC.

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,353,215 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

