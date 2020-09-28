DigitalNote Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,441.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $38,441.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00897836 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002524 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,080,495,604 coins and its circulating supply is 4,865,395,111 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

