Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading 13.9% Higher

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.51. 273,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 112,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a PE ratio of 455.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts predict that Edap Tms SA will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $615,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

