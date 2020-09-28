Eden (EDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $888,754.49

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Eden has a market cap of $888,754.49 and approximately $20,599.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00097785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.01590133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188397 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

