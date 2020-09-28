Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) rose 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $50.44. Approximately 141,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 98,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $165,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $811,550 in the last 90 days. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 251,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,767,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.