Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading 11.2% Higher

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 514,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 405,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 132.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

