Ellery Roberts Sells 179,000 Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH) Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH) CEO Ellery Roberts sold 179,000 shares of 1847 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $581,750.00.

Shares of EFSH remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services for agriculture, construction, lawn, and garden industries in North America. It operates through two segments, Land Management Services, and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts.

