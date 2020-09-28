Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Up 25.1%

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) rose 25.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 823,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 285,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

EEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 285.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

