Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 3,052,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 815,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

EIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $879.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,692 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 440,168 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 480.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 638,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 105.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 359,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

