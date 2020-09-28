Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 28th (AACAY, ACB, AIRI, AKR, AQMS, AQST, CZNC, DBK, DRI, INO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 28th:

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $115.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $8.00.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.