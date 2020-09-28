Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KUKAF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.49. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.09.

Get Fanuc alerts:

About Fanuc

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.