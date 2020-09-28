Financial Contrast: Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) vs. Eagle Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGBN)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $31.63 million 4.21 $9.74 million N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 1.88 $142.94 million $4.32 6.15

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Truxton and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.41%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Truxton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 31.65% N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp 27.62% 10.54% 1.32%

Volatility & Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

