Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $110,684.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

