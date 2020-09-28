FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares were up 7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 109,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 203,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Specifically, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 14,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,786.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 139,435 shares of company stock worth $229,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FPAY shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 10,929.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 359,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 137,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

