Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Up 11%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shot up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.85. 1,103,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 476,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22).

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $136,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $71,650.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 28.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period.

About Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

