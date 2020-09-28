Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,438. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 267,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.