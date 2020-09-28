Fusion Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Fusion has a total market cap of $17.41 million and $2.06 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. During the last week, Fusion has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,845.65 or 0.99631438 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,351,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,781,371 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Liquid, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

