Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $230.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $191.43 and last traded at $190.18. 760,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 876,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.66.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.85.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

