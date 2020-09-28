GenesisX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $16,451.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,792,912 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

