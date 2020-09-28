Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 10.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golar LNG traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 5,775,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 1,649,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

GLNG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Golar LNG by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

