Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Trading 16.7% Higher

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.86. 1,875,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,396,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $324.61 million, a P/E ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

