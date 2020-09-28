GreenMed Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.42 or 0.04830737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033779 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GRMD is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars.

