Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading Up 12.5%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 3,288,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,448,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

