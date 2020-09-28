GXChain (GXC) One Day Volume Hits $19.17 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and $19.17 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004418 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000364 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

