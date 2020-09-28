Head to Head Contrast: Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) & DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and Jiangsu Expressway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and Jiangsu Expressway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 4.30% 2.76% 1.62% Jiangsu Expressway 36.07% 9.85% 5.79%

Dividends

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and Jiangsu Expressway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAI NIPPON PRTG/S $12.90 billion 0.53 $639.37 million N/A N/A Jiangsu Expressway $1.43 billion 3.43 $607.70 million N/A N/A

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangsu Expressway.

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province. The company operates approximately 820 kilometers of highways. It also develops passenger transportation and ancillary services along the toll roads and bridges, including refueling, catering, retailing, advertising, and accommodation; and engages in real estate development activities. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited.

