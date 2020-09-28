Head to Head Survey: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

National Research has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 27.89% 100.28% 32.19% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Research and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Research and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $127.98 million 9.57 $32.41 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.07

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Research beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

