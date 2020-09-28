HedgeTrade Trading Up 34% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00011176 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 34% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $411.49 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004228 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000534 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031697 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

