HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0071 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1,660.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,616,092 coins and its circulating supply is 258,480,942 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

