Horizen (ZEN) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00052661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Cryptopia and COSS. Horizen has a market cap of $57.62 million and $2.40 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00521206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00074185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,040,350 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Graviex, OKEx, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

