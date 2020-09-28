Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.41. 212,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 204,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $199.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

