Huobi Token Reaches One Day Volume of $82.63 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $967.88 million and approximately $82.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00042312 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Huobi and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.04834782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

