Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Up 11%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s share price shot up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.63. 133,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 587,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.