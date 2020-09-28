Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 19.3%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price was up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 683,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 163,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, COO Michael Stoecker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,711.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.