Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, COSS and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $89,944.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00253677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00098005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.01581765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00188720 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

