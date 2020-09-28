Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 70.7% Over Last Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 70.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.42 or 0.04830737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,232,451 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

