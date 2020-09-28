Insights Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,549.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $26,549.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.04834782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,414,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

