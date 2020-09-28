Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/18/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

9/18/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $151.00 to $171.00.

9/11/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

9/8/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.30. 417,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,158. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $130.25. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.66%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

