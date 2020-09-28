Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,494 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 772% compared to the typical volume of 286 call options.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the period.

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,801,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,297. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

