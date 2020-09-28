ITE Group plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ITE Group plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ITEGY stock remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Monday. ITE Group has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

