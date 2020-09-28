Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0315 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $307,630.40 and $245,435.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.04834782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

