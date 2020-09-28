JSR Corporation (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

JSR Corporation (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JSR stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JSR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

JSR Company Profile

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units.

