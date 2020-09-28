Karbo (KRB) One Day Volume Hits $12,459.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Karbo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $486,304.63 and approximately $12,459.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00905849 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,708,898 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.