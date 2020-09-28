Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Klabin stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $8.02. 6,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Klabin has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Klabin had a positive return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $551.03 million for the quarter.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

