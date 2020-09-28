KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Short Interest Update

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KLMR remained flat at $$10.00 on Monday. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

