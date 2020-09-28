KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.77

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 8491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion and a PE ratio of 43.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

