Kuai Token Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00097785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.01590133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188397 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,933,484 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.