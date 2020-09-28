Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Up 15.7%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s stock price shot up 15.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.25. 142,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 46,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTRN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ThinkEquity reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

