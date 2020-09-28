Lida Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in September

Lida Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LDDAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. 700,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,319. Lida Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

