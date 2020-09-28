Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company's products include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers.

